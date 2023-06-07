Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Six Nations opponents France are in Wales' pool along with New Zealand and Japan

Ryan Woodman will captain Wales Under-20s at the World Rugby U20 Championship in South Africa from 24 June to 14 July.

The Dragons back row leads a 30-strong squad, with interim head coach Mark Jones selecting 17 forwards and 13 backs, with five uncapped players.

Wales face New Zealand, Japan and France in Pool A.

"There are a lot of exciting players in there particularly around our backline and back row," said Jones.

Wales begin their campaign on 24 June in Paarl against New Zealand, who have won the world crown on five occasions.

"Historically they have been pretty strong in this competition over the years. Someone mentioned the last three times we have played them we have actually won twice," Jones said.

"It's not a game we are fearful of, we see it as a real opportunity. We're very respectful of New Zealand rugby, particularly at under-20s level.

"When you are playing a New Zealand team it's a good measure of where you are - your potential as an individual and as a team.

"We also know the French are very strong in the Six Nations. They picked up some terrific victories, they gave us a good hiding in that tournament and Japan is one of the fast rising nations in world rugby so they are going to be a very difficult opponent as well."

Wales schedule:

Wales U20 v New Zealand U20 - Saturday, 24 June; Paarl Gymnasium - KO 15:00 BST

Wales U20 v Japan U20 - Thursday, 29 June; Danie Craven Stadium, Stellenbosch - KO 13:00 BST

Wales U20 v France U20- Tuesday, 4 July; Athlone Sports Stadium, Cape Town - KO 15:30 BST

Wales U20 squad:

Forwards: Josh Morse (Scarlets), Dylan Kelleher-Griffiths (Dragons RFC), Lewis Lloyd (Ospreys), Sam Scarfe (Dragons RFC), Lewis Morgan (Scarlets), Louis Fletcher (Ospreys), Ellis Fackrell (Ospreys), *Kian Hire (Ospreys), Liam Edwards (Ospreys), *Evan Hill (Ospreys), Mackenzie Martin (Cardiff Rugby), Jonny Green (Harlequins), Ryan Woodman (Dragons RFC), Morgan Morse (Ospreys), Lucas De la Rua (Cardiff Rugby), *Seb Driscoll (Harlequins), Gwilym Evans (Cardiff Rugby).

Backs: Archie Hughes (Scarlets), Harri Williams (Scarlets), Che Hope (Dragons RFC), Dan Edwards (Ospreys), *Harri Wilde (Cardiff Rugby), Bryn Bradley (Harlequins), Joe Westwood (Dragons RFC), Tom Florence (Ospreys), Louie Hennessey (Bath Rugby), Harri Houston (Ospreys), *Huw Anderson (Dragons RFC), Llien Morgan (Ospreys), Cameron Winnett (Cardiff Rugby).

*Uncapped at U20 level