Wales Wing Luke Morgan has signed a new contract to remain with Ospreys.

The 31-year-old Bridgend Athletic product first joined the Welsh region in 2018 after a successful period playing for Wales Sevens.

"I'm really happy to have signed a new deal with the Ospreys," said Morgan, who has scored 24 tries in 86 games.

"This is a club with a proud history, and I'm excited to remain part of a squad that's looking to build something really special."

Morgan won his solitary Wales cap in autumn of 2018 against Scotland.