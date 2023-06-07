Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Caryl Thomas played her final international in Wales' Six Nations victory over Italy in April

Experienced Wales internationals Sioned Harries and Caryl Thomas have left Worcester Warriors Women.

Number eight Harries has been with the Premier 15s side for five seasons, while Thomas joined in 2020.

Thomas, 37, who recently retired from the international stage, will also hang up her club rugby boots, while Harries is looking for a new side.

Both have played in four Rugby World Cups for Wales and have amassed 139 caps between them.

Worcester survived a turbulent season, with the women's team suspended from playing after the club went into administration last September.

But Jo Yapp's side showed resilience to see the season out, with their 33-33 draw against Harlequins securing a sixth-place finish.

"I'll forever be grateful for all the support and belief they gave me as both a player and person," Harries wrote of the club on social media.

"Rollercoaster seasons I'll never forget, and friends made for life."