Scrum-half Archie Hughes has played two senior games for Scarlets so far

Wales Under-20s scrum-half Archie Hughes has signed a new contract with Scarlets.

The 20-year-old has only played two senior games so far, but Scarlets head coach Dwayne Peel believes the player has great potential.

Hughes was selected this week for the World Rugby U20 Championship, having been first choice Wales scrum-half during this year's U20s Six Nations.

"Anyone who watched that will be excited by Archie," Peel said.

"He is a sharp runner with a good service. He works hard on his game and is always looking to learn off the international nines we have at the club."

Hughes, from Tenby, Pembrokeshire, made his United Rugby Championship (URC) debut against Sharks in Durban last year and could benefit from either, or both, Scarlets scrum-halves Gareth Davies and Kieran Hardy's international duties with Wales.

Hughes said: "It has been great training with the senior squad and learning off Dwayne, a Wales and Lions scrum-half, and the likes of Gareth and Kieran have been fantastic for my development. Hopefully I can push on and get some more appearances."