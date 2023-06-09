Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Ashton Gate will host Champions Cup rugby next season

Bristol will replace London Irish in next season's Champions Cup, European Professional Club Rugby have confirmed.

It comes after Irish's financial problems led to the club being suspended from the Premiership.

They will not be allowed to compete in any league next season.

Their European spot will therefore be taken by the Bears, who finished ninth in the Premiership table and were the highest-placed team not to qualify for the tournament.

London Irish were punished after missing a deadline to pay players and staff or complete a takeover.

Owner Mick Crossan and a US consortium have been unable to reach a deal and the west London club has subsequently filed for administration.