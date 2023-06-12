Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Scarlets are to face Barbarians in a tribute to rugby great Phil Bennett.

The club announced the fixture on Monday, the first anniversary of Bennett's death, aged 73.

They will host the famous touring team on Saturday, 16 September at Parc y Scarlets.

Scarlets executive chairman Simon Muderack said the game "promises to be a memorable occasion" and celebrating Bennett, "who shone for both great clubs, makes it that more special".

Scarlets head Dwayne Peel said: "To be able to host an iconic side like the Barbarians is fantastic for everyone at the Scarlets - players, coaches, staff and, of course, our supporters.

"It promises to be another great occasion ahead of the new season and a fitting way to remember a legend like Benny."

Barbarians will be coached by ex-Wallabies fly-half Berrick Barnes and centre Nathan Grey, alongside Australian compatriots Laurie Fisher and Jason Gillmore.

Barnes said: "The Barbarians represent all that is good about the game and I can't wait to rip in alongside three incredible Aussie coaches and bring a bit of fun and flair to Parc y Scarlets."

The game will also celebrate the 150-year heritage Scarlets share with Llanelli RFC.

Bennett is regarded as one of the greatest players to wear the fabled number 10 shirt for Llanelli, Wales, Barbarians and the British and Irish Lions.

He was a key figure in Wales' golden era, helping them win two Grand Slams in the 1970s.

He also starred in the Lions' historic unbeaten tour of South Africa in 1974 and produced moments of magic in his 20 appearances for the Barbarians.

Those moments included his trademark side-steps that launched the move against New Zealand in 1973 that ended with what is widely regarded as the greatest try in rugby.

The Llanelli great skippered the Lions on their 1977 tour of New Zealand before retiring in style in 1978 by captaining Wales to a second Slam in three years in his final game against France.

After retiring, Bennett became an OBE in 1979 and was inducted into the World Rugby Hall of Fame in 2005.

He was a popular pundit for BBC Wales and always remained a loyal supporter of Felinfoel RFC, the amateur club of his home village where a statue of the local icon stands.