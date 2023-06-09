Tom Cruse tries to break through the Saracens defence during their Premiership play-off semi-final

Northampton Saints hooker Tom Cruse has signed a contract extension with the Premiership club.

The 34-year-old joined Saints from Edinburgh in January on a deal to the end of the 2022-23 season.

He has made nine appearances and was given only his second start in their play-off semi-final defeat by Saracens.

"We've got a very strong group of hookers at the Club, with everyone learning from each other and driving each other forward," Cruse said.

"That competition is exactly what you want within your squad in every position, so it's really exciting to think about how much we can all grow together as a group and build on what we did last year."

Cruse began his career at Sale and had spells with Rotherham and London Irish before a six-year spell with Wasps.

He moved to Scotland last November after Wasps went into administration, but said returning to the Premiership was a "big pull" because he was away from his family in Edinburgh.

Full details of his new contract have not been disclosed by Saints.

Director of rugby Phil Dowson said: "We were hugely impressed by Tom when he came into the group midway through the season - impressed by his competitive nature, by his communication skills, by the energy he brings in everything he does, and by the way he drives our standards.

"With Tom signed up alongside the other hookers already in place for the 2023-24 season, we're confident we have one of the strongest and deepest line-ups in that position in the Premiership."