Exeter head coach Susie Appleby hopes her side will avoid a repeat of their loss in the 2022 Premier 15s final when they return to the showpiece game.

They will face Gloucester-Hartpury at Kingsholm on 24 June.

"We've done the hard work to get us to the final, but last year we made it to the final and we left a performance off the field," she told BBC Radio Devon.

"This time the performance has to go on their field and see if we can get to where we really want to go, which is to get that second cup in the cabinet this year."

Exeter needed a second-half turnaround at Sandy Park to overcome Saracens, who failed to reach the final for the first time since the Premier 15s was brought in as England's top flight in 2017.

The Chiefs retained the Allianz Cup this season and are hoping to add their first-ever league title in their third season of existence.

"There's an interesting dynamic coming," added Appleby.

"There's Gloucester-Hartpury at home at Kingsholm with a massive following, they've been top of the tree, but it's their first final, so what does that bring for them?

"For us it's our second final, we didn't get it right up at Worcester last year and it felt a little bit like we were almost grateful to be there.

"We're not grateful obviously, we feel very privileged that we've managed to make it to the final.

"But the main thing is that we prepare correctly and we try and get it as right as we can because we're going up against another incredible champion side."