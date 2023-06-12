Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Lloyd Williams scored 42 tries in 260 appearances for Cardiff during a 13-year career with the club

English Championship side Ealing have confirmed their signing of Wales scrum-half Lloyd Williams from Cardiff.

The 33-year-old ends a 13-year career at Cardiff Arms Park which has seen him make 260 appearances - a record for the club in the professional era.

He has also won 32 caps for Wales and was part of his country's squads at the 2011 and 2015 World Cups.

"The signing of Lloyd is hugely exciting for all of us at the club," said Ealing director of rugby Ben Ward.

"I've admired him and his style of play for some time, and I'm confident he should slot in well with how we want to play," he told the club website.

Williams follows fellow Wales player Jonah Holmes in swapping the United Rugby Championship for life in west London after the winger left Dragons for Ealing last summer.

Ealing finished second behind Jersey Reds in the Championship this season before beating the islanders to win the Championship Cup.

"After such a long time at one club, when the opportunity arose to test myself in a different league and a new environment, it was one I was keen to take," Williams told Ealing's website.