Paul Rendall was known throughout rugby as The Judge

Former England prop Paul Rendall has died at the age of 69 after being diagnosed with motor neurone disease last year.

He won 28 caps for his country and played at the 1987 and 1991 Rugby World Cups.

Nicknamed 'The Judge', Rendall - who played his club rugby for Wasps - made his Test debut aged 30.

England Rugby tweeted that Rendall was a "much-loved team-mate and fan favourite".

Playing in a front row alongside Brian Moore and Jeff Probyn, Rendall made his first cap against Wales in 1984. He was later squeezed out of the team by Jason Leonard.

Rendall made his final appearance in the 1991 World Cup pool match against Italy, where he sustained an Achilles injury.

After his playing career, Rendall worked at Bracknell RFC between 1991 and 2001, first as their head coach and then the director of rugby.

During his time, Rendall earned five promotions in six seasons as Bracknell reached the second-tier English Championship.

Will Carling, a former England captain, tweeted that he was "genuine, kind, loyal and tough".

"The man quietly taught a young captain the importance of enjoying life! He was a master. He was also genuine, kind, loyal and tough. A lovely man," tweeted Carling.

Former England prop Rochelle Clark, a 2014 World Cup winner, tweeted: "Sad to hear of England Rugby legend Paul Rendall passing. Such a character on and off the field. The 'Judge' will be missed. RIP to one of the greats."