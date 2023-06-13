Close menu

Paul Rendall: Former England and Wasps prop dies aged 69

From the section Rugby Union

Paul Rendall
Paul Rendall was known throughout rugby as The Judge

Former England prop Paul Rendall has died at the age of 69 after being diagnosed with motor neurone disease last year.

He won 28 caps for his country and played at the 1987 and 1991 Rugby World Cups.

Nicknamed 'The Judge', Rendall - who played his club rugby for Wasps - made his Test debut aged 30.

England Rugby tweeted that Rendall was a "much-loved team-mate and fan favourite".

Playing in a front row alongside Brian Moore and Jeff Probyn, Rendall made his first cap against Wales in 1984. He was later squeezed out of the team by Jason Leonard.

Rendall made his final appearance in the 1991 World Cup pool match against Italy, where he sustained an Achilles injury.

After his playing career, Rendall worked at Bracknell RFC between 1991 and 2001, first as their head coach and then the director of rugby.

During his time, Rendall earned five promotions in six seasons as Bracknell reached the second-tier English Championship.

Will Carling, a former England captain, tweeted that he was "genuine, kind, loyal and tough".

"The man quietly taught a young captain the importance of enjoying life! He was a master. He was also genuine, kind, loyal and tough. A lovely man," tweeted Carling.

Former England prop Rochelle Clark, a 2014 World Cup winner, tweeted: "Sad to hear of England Rugby legend Paul Rendall passing. Such a character on and off the field. The 'Judge' will be missed. RIP to one of the greats."

  • Comment posted by badgerpose, today at 16:27

    As a kid Mr Paul Rendall was my favourite England player as I occupied the same position in my school team..... goodbye to my boyhood hero RIP judge 😢

  • Comment posted by Manny, today at 16:26

    God like status for us front row men of the 80's , 90's and even the 00's.
    Rip "The Judge".

  • Comment posted by VC, today at 16:21

    Rest in Peace SIR. Great prop and from what people have said about him, a great man. There is clearly a single cell individual in this chat doing the thumbs down.

  • Comment posted by mike44, today at 16:20

    Another true charactor now passed on, far too early. Will always be remembered.

  • Comment posted by Hedgehog, today at 16:15

    RIP. Horrible disease. The government need to pull it's finger out and get that funding out there looking for a cure

  • Comment posted by eldentisto, today at 16:15

    Had the pleasure of sharing a few pints with both the Judge and Probyn after a dinner at my club, one of the funniest nights of my life and what followed was one of the worst hangovers! A proper rugby player, bags of talent to play for England but bags of time for those of us who wanted to talk to him.

  • Comment posted by milton mike, today at 16:15

    RIP PR.
    Bring back the old London, Midlands and North Div etc.
    Have 4 or 5 high quality playing regions ie like Ireland and remove the power from the Premiership clubs. They can’t run English rugby.
    No promotion or relegation from the Championship either. Supporters are being hoodwinked if you think that’s a competition.

  • Comment posted by chris, today at 16:01

    RIP Judge, great old-school prop. Can we find out who's leaving the the thumbs down and ban them? Sad really.

  • Comment posted by itsallgammon, today at 16:01

    Who finds it necessary to downvote in these comments. Sick

  • Comment posted by SCJ, today at 15:56

    RIP Judge. Saw him play several times in the 80's for Wasps, London Division and once for England. Met him once in the bar after a game - thoroughly decent person and will be missed

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 15:55

    Very sad loss far too early of a tough and really good player.

  • Comment posted by bionic boy, today at 15:55

    RIP Judge

  • Comment posted by Nick H, today at 15:46

    RIP

  • Comment posted by Walker, today at 15:45

    Came across him a number of times due to local rivalry with Slough RFC, always a hard man, with a heart of gold and a quick quip. RIP.

  • Comment posted by Edmund Dantes, today at 15:34

    Very sad. In the not too distant future it would appear that Heaven will be putting out a very effective MND 1st XV and yet as far as I am aware the Gov't still haven't provided the funding they promised for research into this horrendous disease

    • Reply posted by geoff, today at 15:44

      geoff replied:
      Standard Government !

  • Comment posted by Arthur Grun, today at 15:27

    Another sad loss to a great player. I actually met him when I reffed Slough away to Beaconsfield in a rugby match. His son was the Slough captain. A larger than life character in so many ways, he will be sadly missed by the rugby community.

  • Comment posted by rayallger, today at 15:26

    Another former player of contact sport dies following MND/ ALS diagnosis. How many more before the link is acknowledged.
    Such a shame, I loved my time playing rugby and many of those now suffering were from my generation. Hopefully the next generation don't suffer the same fate

    • Reply posted by russell jones, today at 15:36

      russell jones replied:
      How do you think the next generation will avoid the same fate though? The contact element has only intensified since he stopped playing.

  • Comment posted by DC, today at 15:22

    What a player and what a man! RIP.

  • Comment posted by wallydog, today at 15:17

    The Judge, played his rugby in a very tough school RIP judge

  • Comment posted by Le Petit Generale, today at 15:15

    Bye Judge! A top man, a great player and transformed Bracknell. I had the pleasure to join him on that journey; first as a player at Wasps then as player coach at Bracknell and promotion to the Championship. Sleep well mate!

