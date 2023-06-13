Close menu

Warren Gatland would have turned down Wales had he known full problems

By Matt Lloyd & Gareth Rhys OwenBBC Sport Wales

Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugbycomments27

'I would've gone somewhere else if I'd known' - Gatland

Warren Gatland has admitted he would not have returned to the Wales job had he known the true scale of the problems facing Welsh rugby.

It has been the most turbulent season of the professional era in Wales.

Gatland believes that adversity can galvanise his team at this autumn's World Cup in France.

However, the Wales coach said of the several high-profile withdrawals from his plans, it is the loss of young centre Joe Hawkins that hurts the most.

Gatland told the Scrum V podcast he had little idea of the mess he had walked into when he returned in December for a second stint as head coach.

A Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) sexism scandal, the chief executive resigning, coaches being sacked or suspended, Wales players threatening to strike over contractual chaos, a struggling national team and continued regional failures.

All of this has been played out against a grim financial backdrop with the four professional sides facing more hard-hitting austerity measures.

"When I came into the Six Nations, I had no idea. I didn't realise a lot of the things that were going on and the issues that were behind rugby and the squad and the players," he said.

"At the time if I had known, I would have made a different decision and probably gone somewhere else.

"Welsh rugby's going to go through [more] pain from a financial perspective for the regions.

"These issues were here before, but there's no doubt that the success of the national team in the past probably papered over the cracks.

"Now, probably for the better, they have come to the fore and there is a chance to focus on the things that needed fixing.

"There's a great chance for us to have a really positive reset on a number of things.

"I feel like we're in that place now that's exciting with some of the young talent that's coming through."

Player withdrawals

Gatland named a 54-strong extended training squad in May, but has already seen four players players pull out, while a fifth - Rhys Carre - was released.

He revealed Alun Wyn Jones' retirement was not a surprise following "constant discussions" on the subject since the Six Nations, while injuries had left Justin Tipuric feeling unable to compete for a World Cup place.

Gatland said: "Justin said his body wasn't 100% and didn't think he could get through World Cup preparation.

"But they all understood that while they may have been first choice in the past, there was no guarantee they're going to make the World Cup squad. There's a lot of competition.

"It reminds me of 2011 when we had a group of older, experienced players and a young generation that came through and were absolutely outstanding. However the Joe Hawkins one is disappointing."

Hawkins was ruled ineligible for Wales following his decision to join Exeter Chiefs after his international debut. Had he been uncapped, like Cardiff's Gloucester-bound centre Max Llewellyn, he could still have played.

Joe Hawkins
Joe Hawkins was a Six Nations starter but is now ineligible for Wales after joining Exeter Chiefs

Hawkins, 20, was Gatland's first-choice number 12 during the Six Nations, but said the "turbulence" in Welsh rugby that meant players losing their jobs had "reinforced" his choice to leave the Ospreys.

Gatland said: "That's the one that really disappoints me. The others I can cope with because we've got depth in certain positions and people make those personal decisions for their families.

"But I was just really surprised that a 20-year-old would throw away the chance to be involved in international rugby, particularly a World Cup, which would have been huge for his development.

"Joe was a player that we were looking at for the future as a number 10. Neil Jenkins spoke to him and said: 'I just don't get it. Why are you giving away this chance? You've got a Lions tour in a couple of years that you could potentially be a part of.'"

Also withdrawing are Rhys Webb, who turned down an offer from Ospreys, with Biarritz strongly linked to the 40-cap scrum-half, and lock Cory Hill, who will now remain in Japan.

However Gatland has left the door open for Hill's return for next year's Six Nations.

He said: "Cory had finished in Japan and was desperate to find a region in Wales, but that didn't eventuate. There was nothing in England or France and he's ended up going back to Japan. He didn't have a choice.

"Hopefully he can come back around Christmas and there might be something available for him that he can pick up and potentially be available for the Six Nations."

World Cup prospects

With the loss of three former captains in Jones, Tipuric and Hill, Gatland said he may now opt for co-leaders at France 2023.

Six Nations skipper Ken Owens may not be guaranteed a starting spot, aged 36, while Dan Biggar is another option.

However Gatland insisted he remains upbeat over Wales' chances at the finals, despite the odds seemingly stacked against them.

"What gives me an edge or a buzz is when the expectations aren't there or the challenges appear to be greater. That drives me even more," he said.

"We can't forget about what's happened in the past and there are a lot of things that have been addressed and questions asked.

"If some of the Welsh media can keep writing us off that would be great because they're doing us a huge favour.

"It's allowing us to come in under the radar and there's nothing the Welsh boys love better than being written off and backs-to-the-wall, they tend to respond to that."

Wales' updated preliminary Rugby World Cup squad

Forwards: Corey Domachowski (Cardiff), Kemsley Mathias (Scarlets), Nicky Smith (Ospreys), Gareth Thomas (Ospreys), Elliot Dee (Dragons), Ryan Elias (Scarlets), Dewi Lake (Ospreys), Ken Owens (Scarlets), Keiron Assiratti (Cardiff), Will Davies-King (Cardiff), Tomas Francis (Ospreys), Dillon Lewis (Cardiff Rugby), Henry Thomas (Montpellier), Adam Beard (Ospreys), Ben Carter (Dragons), Rhys Davies (Ospreys), Dafydd Jenkins (Exeter Chiefs), Will Rowlands (Dragons), Christ Tshiunza (Exeter Chiefs), Teddy Williams (Cardiff), Taine Basham (Dragons) Taulupe Faletau (Cardiff), Dan Lydiate (Ospreys), Josh Macleod (Scarlets), Jac Morgan (Ospreys), Tommy Reffell (Leicester Tigers), Aaron Wainwright (Dragons).

Backs: Gareth Davies (Scarlets), Kieran Hardy (Scarlets), Tomos Williams (Cardiff), Gareth Anscombe (Ospreys), Dan Biggar (Toulon), Sam Costelow (Scarlets), Owen Williams (Ospreys), Mason Grady (Cardiff), Max Llewellyn (Cardiff), George North (Ospreys), Joe Roberts (Scarlets), Nick Tompkins (Saracens), Johnny Williams (Scarlets), Keiran Williams (Ospreys), Josh Adams (Cardiff), Alex Cuthbert (Ospreys), Rio Dyer (Dragons), Cai Evans (Ospreys), Leigh Halfpenny (Scarlets), Louis Rees-Zammit (Gloucester), Tom Rogers (Scarlets), Liam Williams (Cardiff).

Comments

Join the conversation

27 comments

  • Comment posted by Richard , today at 07:21

    Wales v Fiji first pool game, qualification decider in the opener. Neither is going to beat Australia.

  • Comment posted by Dean, today at 07:20

    Very shocked Gatland wasn't aware of the various issues surrounding Welsh rugby. He's a superb coach, but it seems he didn't do any due diligence before accepting the job. Then again, how many £500k+ salary & total control over the coaching environment, nternational job offers did he have?

  • Comment posted by Richard , today at 07:19

    A Fiji defeat in the World Cup pool phase and it’ll be all over quickly in any case.

  • Comment posted by billygoat, today at 07:18

    More mind games. It was well known he was coming back even when Pivac was still in charge. Plus it's well known he's bragged to many on how much he's received from the WRU to return.

  • Comment posted by Lairy West Ham Fan , today at 07:18

    I think it's pathetic In rugby that if you don't play in your home country you can't play for the national side. This is exactly the sort of outdated attitude that has got rugby in the mess it is today. Rugby needs to change, It should be so much bigger than it is

  • Comment posted by Phil, today at 07:18

    Somebody like him knows exactly what was going on in Wales and he would have done his homework before accepting the job. I think he knows he isn't up to the task as the new breed and players aren't up to the caliber of the old.

  • Comment posted by davidandgoliath, today at 07:16

    Refreshing to see someone give an honest answer in an interview rather than the usual PR jargon.
    When he took the job, I don't think Gatland realised that the chance to play for Wales is no longer a strong enough reason to keep young players like Joe Hawkins in the pool of players he could pick for the world cup.

  • Comment posted by Quietly Quit, today at 07:15

    English/Welsh league is needed. That’ll bring in bigger crowds. I’d travel to England to watch a game… but France/Italy/S Africa is too far.

  • Comment posted by Bluebird63, today at 07:08

    Sorry Gatland, don’t believe you. Media had been all over Wales issues for some time. Rugby Union is free falling in wales regions. Should never had regionalised us. We love our town rugby more than the pro game. No need to drive to stadiums . I’m sure WRU will let you go if you ask kindly. Mind you don’t expect any niceties on the way, it’s not the WRU way

  • Comment posted by al777, today at 07:08

    Sticking to the regional game, as it is currently stands, is never going to work. They are not 'regions' just stand alone clubs that exclude many supporters who don't align with those 4 teams. Needs to be ripped up and start again. Start with what supporters want - you can have all the fancy business models and gimmicks you like; if you don't get enough through the turnstiles, it will fail.

  • Comment posted by CaptJKirk, today at 07:06

    I love how he is getting his excuses in early for when Wales are shite at the world cup.

    • Reply posted by LBRodders, today at 07:15

      LBRodders replied:
      we dont need to wait until then...

  • Comment posted by Moronphobia, today at 07:05

    The Hawkins issue is an own goal due to Wales selection policy. Gatland saying he didn’t know how deep the hole that he jumped into , is either naive or he had his fingers in his ears - most of these issues were staring us all in the face. Wales has a mountain to climb and hasn’t even got its base camp sorted . I have my fingers crossed but my expectation is very low.

  • Comment posted by pavlev, today at 07:04

    Fair play to Joe Hawkins. The issue is just the ridiculous rule about having to play in a Welsh club

  • Comment posted by Mick, today at 07:03

    I didn’t know he’d left. Or returned. Maybe he should go somewhere else. Don’t think anyone would care.

  • Comment posted by Only THIS Millennium Counts, today at 06:59

    Why don't they have a HYS on women's sport or baseball or something.

    6 comments!!! No one is interested in this nonsense.

    • Reply posted by Moronphobia, today at 07:06

      Moronphobia replied:
      Most people are still in bed , it’s only been going a few minutes , give folks a chance !

  • Comment posted by Paned o de, today at 06:57

    He's getting £500k+ for the year
    Joe Hawkins was on about £20k+ at Ospreys

    Bit rich

    • Reply posted by LBRodders, today at 07:22

      LBRodders replied:
      ...overpaid

  • Comment posted by Scarlet Lady, today at 06:54

    The shambolic running of the WRU is well documented in the media, many headlines have been published, the financial situation of the four regional teams is often in the spotlight. Gatland must be on a media blackout to have missed these stories, in reality he knew what he was getting himself into with the overall picture. Players retiring may not have been on his radar & all teams get injuries.

  • Comment posted by Squall500, today at 06:51

    Why can’t countries just pick their players whichever club they play for like in football. It seems a very short sighted approach by the rugby unions . The best players should play in the World Cup which show cases the game and you get greater attendances which brings more money into the game.

    • Reply posted by Paned o de, today at 06:57

      Paned o de replied:
      That's why there is no real pro football outside of Eng, Fra, Spa, Ita - football is run by clubs. It will come to rugby, 1000s of players chasing 100s of contracts.

  • Comment posted by djn, today at 06:45

    Of course he knew. Everyone knows.

  • Comment posted by Gareth, today at 06:39

    Oh my ….🙈

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Elsewhere on the BBC

Featured