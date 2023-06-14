Rhys Carre has started games in just six of his 20 Test appearances

Warren Gatland has defended Wales' handling of Rhys Carre's release from the World Cup squad.

The Cardiff prop was dropped from Gatland's training group having "failed to meet individual performance targets".

The public announcement was criticised by some former players, as well as fans on social media, as potentially damaging to the player's mental health.

However, Gatland backed the decision and hopes Carre will prove him wrong.

Wales head coach Gatland said: "Everyone in the squad knew the situation. We have to set standards because we're going into a World Cup.

"That's something that happens in all professional sport. Most teams will set targets for their athletes and there are consequences if they don't meet them.

"They were not unrealistic targets. It was a starting point to come in and then over the next few weeks he would potentially get in a position to be in the squad.

"I understand some of the criticism, but we've honestly asked ourselves how could we have communicated this better without going into the details."

Fans gave a mixed response to the way the decision was made public, with some branding the announcement a "disgrace".

Former Wales and British and Irish Lions wing Dafydd James said Carre should not have been "named and shamed in public" and thought the move would be "self-destructive".

Ex-Dragons and Cardiff fly-half Jason Tovey said on social media. external-link Carre had been thrown "under the bus".

Acting WRU chief executive Nigel Walker told the Scrum V podcast: "People have spoken about mental health. Well, Rhys has been supported by his region and the Welsh Rugby Union, by the psychologists, the coaches and the fitness advisers.

"There was a lot of dialogue over a matter of days, if not weeks. People might say that's not the way to do it, but if the player was consulted and is comfortable, then I'm comfortable with that. We are in international sport where targets are set."

Former Wales Under-18s captain Carre was part of the Wales squad at the 2019 World Cup, having made his senior international debut in the lead-up to the tournament.

The former Saracens player was omitted from Wales' squad for last year's autumn internationals despite some impressive displays for Cardiff, with then national coach Wayne Pivac saying he had "fallen short" in his general conditioning.

'Prove me wrong'

Gatland has left the door open for Carre - a starter on just six of his 20 Test appearances - to make an international return.

"I had a text off Rhys after the statement saying he understood the decision and thanks for being so lenient," said Gatland.

"I told him that if in the next two weeks you work hard, then let us know and perhaps we will have a very different conversation.

"I would like nothing more than for Rhys to prove me wrong. He's got unbelievable talent, he could be world class in that position. I would love him to fulfil his potential.

"He's still a young man with plenty to offer. There's always going to be opportunities to come back in the future, but he has work to do."