Robin Wedlake has played almost 80 times for Cornish Pirates

Jersey Reds have announced the signing of seven new players as they prepare to defend their Championship title.

Bristol lock John Hawkins is one of five forwards to join the islanders.

Former Scarlets hooker Dafydd Hughes, Cardiff RFC lock Joe Peard and back-rows Ciaran Booth and Thom Smith have also agreed terms with Jersey.

Utility backs Robin Wedlake and Peter Sullivan have also moved to St Peter from Cornish Pirates and Connacht respectively.

Hawkins, 26, played more than 40 times for Premiership side Bristol while Hughes, 27, had a similar number of appearances for Scarlets before winning the Welsh Premiership with Llandovery.

Peard, who is 21, is a former Wales Under-20 player, former Sale youngster Booth joins Sullivan in coming to Jersey from Connacht and 23-year-old Smith leaves Doncaster having also spent time at Leicester.

Wedlake, 28, has scored a try almost every other game in his five years at Cornish Pirates while Sullivan scored seven tries while at Connacht and is also a former Ireland Under-20 player.

The new signings leave Jersey Reds with a 35-man squad as they prepare for a new season having pipped Ealing to the second tier title in April.