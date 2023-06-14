Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Australia rugby union international Kurtley Beale has pleaded not guilty to sexually assaulting a woman at a Sydney pub last year.

Beale has been charged with one count of sexual intercourse without consent and two counts of sexual touching.

The 34-year-old, who was arrested in December, was suspended from all forms of rugby by Rugby Australia.

"I'm devastated to be here today. I am not guilty," Beale said after appearing at Sydney's Downing Centre Local Court.

"The truth will come out."

Full-back Beale, who has played 95 times for his country, returned to Australia last year after a spell with French team Racing 92 to play for New South Wales Waratahs.

In January, he was called up to a 44-man Wallabies training squad for the World Cup, which starts on 8 September.