Eparama Rokodrava was part of the academy at Wasps and is a former England Under-18 player

Cornish Pirates have signed four players on season-long loans from Championship rivals Ealing.

South African prop Lefty Zigiriadis and back-row Harry Dugmore, who are both 21, will bolster the Pirates pack.

Tom Georgiou - who can play at centre or full-back - and is also 21 has also agreed to move to the Mennaye, as has winger Eparama Rokodrava.

They are the first new players to commit to the Pirates, who finished fifth in the Championship, this summer.

"Considering the quality of the Trailfinders' squad they are looking more at their long-term future and this arrangement will give these young lads the opportunity to play and develop," Cornish Pirates joint-head coach Gavin Cattle said.

"We have a good relationship with the Ealing club off the pitch and we are happy to work with these gifted players.

"Their playing positions are also ones that we are looking to fill, so it is mutually beneficial."