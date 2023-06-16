Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Sam Parry played 12 games for Ospreys last season, starting in seven

Wales hooker Sam Parry has signed a new contract to remain at Ospreys.

Head coach Toby Booth said the 31-year-old is a "key figure" in the squad for next season.

Parry was the club's top try-scorer last season with seven and has crossed 33 times in his 138 appearances for the region.

He won five Wales caps under Wayne Pivac but has yet to be selected by Warren Gatland and missed out on a place in the World Cup training squad.

Booth said: "Sam was a key figure in our set piece last season. He's an impressive hooker that has been an important part of the Ospreys squad for several years now, and his development has been rewarded internationally."

Haverfordwest-born Parry began his career with Scarlets, moved to Dragons before joining Ospreys in 2014 and holds the distinction of being the only forward to score a hat-trick of tries twice in the Pro14 or United Rugby Championship.

He follows fellow forwards Nicky Smith, Jac Morgan and Morgan Morris to commit to Ospreys as well as fly-half Owen Williams.

However they have lost a raft of experienced players including Alun Wyn Jones, Gareth Anscombe, Dan Lydiate, Rhys Webb and Tomas Francis, as budget cuts force all four Welsh regions to slash their squads.

Parry said: "I'm thrilled to be staying with the Ospreys. It's an exciting time to be part of the squad, with some top youngsters coming through alongside some seasoned vets."