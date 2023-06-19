Close menu

England: Ollie Hassell-Collins dropped from World Cup training squad

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Unioncomments28

Ollie Hassell-Collins
Ollie Hassell-Collins will leave London Irish for Leicester for the 2023-24 season

Wing Ollie Hassell-Collins has been dropped from England's World Cup training squad as Northampton Saints and Leicester Tigers players return.

Hassell-Collins, 24, made his debut in the Six Nations in February and played in two of England's five matches.

Scrum-halves Ben Spencer and Harry Randall also make way as Tigers' Ben Youngs and Jack van Poortvliet plus Saints' Alex Mitchell are drafted in.

Northampton and Leicester were the Premiership's losing semi-finalists.

The squad is the second of three to be named by head coach Steve Borthwick before the four-Test summer series starts against Wales on 5 August.

On 7 August he will announce his 33-man squad for the World Cup, which starts on 8 September.

Saracens and Sale Sharks players have not yet been included following the Premiership final.

Centre Ollie Lawrence and hooker Jack Walker remain with the squad despite sustaining knee and calf injuries respectively in training last week.

Number eight Billy Vunipola, lock Ollie Chessum and hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie are also attending the camp as they continue their recoveries from injury.

England squad

Forwards: Jamie Blamire, Dan Cole, Alex Dombrandt, Tom Dunn, Charlie Ewels, Ellis Genge, Joe Heyes, Ted Hill, Courtney Lawes, Lewis Ludlam, Joe Marler, George Martin, Zach Mercer, Beno Obano, Tom Pearson, Val Rapava-Ruskin, David Ribbans, Kyle Sinckler, Will Stuart, Sam Underhill.

Backs: Henry Arundell, Danny Care, Joe Cokanasiga, Fraser Dingwall, Tommy Freeman, Will Joseph, Joe Marchant, Jonny May, Alex Mitchell, Cadan Murley, Guy Porter, Henry Slade, Fin Smith, Marcus Smith, Freddie Steward, Jack van Poortvliet, Anthony Watson, Ben Youngs.

Across the BBC bannerAcross the BBC footer

Comments

Join the conversation

28 comments

  • Comment posted by Sneakyjudas, today at 11:37

    Not to judge but we have so far replaced speed and innovation for errrm the same thing we h e had for 4 years.

  • Comment posted by Casper, today at 11:37

    Spencer and Randall also make way for Youngs and Jack van Poortvliet.

    Why?

    Spencer and Randall are both better.

  • Comment posted by 4QAll_Labour, today at 11:26

    Marler, Cole, Care, Youngs.....hardly a statement of intent.

    Unless they are there to hold the tackle shields, or in Marler's case be the waterboy, they add no value to a squad that should be planning for the future.

    Desperate position to try and frame it as adding depth and experience, over allowing promising talent to learn and grow

  • Comment posted by carol brown, today at 11:19

    I’m not that optimistic about the WC. In fact, I’d just be happy to get out the group.

    But, I think Borthwick is going to have to select an experience lad core, mostly players that have underperformed for England in recent years, with the proviso of targeting the following 6Ns.

    Next years 6Ns is where I’d like to see the likes of OHC given a really crack.

  • Comment posted by BBBC, today at 11:17

    Cue Steve Borthwick being dropped after a dismal World Cup campaign and being replaced by Andy Farrell.

    • Reply posted by Mike Osborn, today at 11:35

      Mike Osborn replied:
      No chance,Farrell has got more sense than to coach England under current RFU idiots

  • Comment posted by Display name, today at 11:16

    The problem with having so many players in this squad is that it makes it hard for SB to drop players when the Sarries/Sale players become available. Two scrum halfs at Sale should get a look in but I can see the Leicester pair being kept in.

  • Comment posted by Israel Folau Superfan, today at 11:11

    The lad needs to spend more time training and less time painting his nails. Hopefully being dropped will be the wake up call he so desperately needs.

    • Reply posted by Clarke Kent, today at 11:25

      Clarke Kent replied:
      Brian 'Pitbull' Moore is a trained manicurist, nothing wrong with looking after your nails!

  • Comment posted by tony Frost, today at 11:09

    Sorry, missed a bit out out ---Be ready to make way you lot and bow down for the return of that (papered over the past but still seen by the short sighted as) arch gentleman of the turf Mr Farrell!!!!

  • Comment posted by Woodie, today at 11:08

    Is Maro being given rest time ?

    • Reply posted by perfidiousalbion, today at 11:15

      perfidiousalbion replied:
      It's in the article - Sarries and Sharks players not included after the final.

  • Comment posted by perfidiousalbion, today at 11:07

    Cole Youngs Care May Marler - all good servants in the past but building a world Cup squad? Have my doubts tbh. Glad to see Sam Underhill in there. Now if only we can get T Curry back fit. Hassell-Collins unlucky - is he unfit? Would have Randall too - don't need Care and Youngs if it's experience Borthwick's after

  • Comment posted by Grand Master T, today at 11:07

    It's good to look at and test all options now i.e., not wait until the last minute or panic. Still a couple of months to go before the Welsh tests. Lots of form players included - just need to develop the best combos now for the RWC squad. We've got a really favourable draw, so fingers crossed.

  • Comment posted by Blimmer, today at 11:03

    Ben Youngs kept in. He's been a great servant, but please!!!!!!

    • Reply posted by Display name, today at 11:18

      Display name replied:
      Let's hope the two Sale scrum halfs get a look in. I very much doubt it though.

  • Comment posted by tony Frost, today at 11:01

    Be ready to make way you lot and bow down for the return of that arch gentleman of the turf Mr Farrell!!!!

  • Comment posted by EL34, today at 10:59

    Cue the armchair experts...

    • Reply posted by josh, today at 11:08

      josh replied:
      Isn’t this what the comments sections are for?

  • Comment posted by Ivor Keyboard, today at 10:58

    What was the point of picking a few players for a couple of weeks only to drop them again? It may bring them into the England set up. But their main memory will be that they were released, not involved.

    • Reply posted by BeardedRainbow24, today at 11:04

      BeardedRainbow24 replied:
      Invaluable experience of an international training camp? I’m sure many are thrilled to even be considered for it.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport