Wing Ollie Hassell-Collins has been dropped from England's World Cup training squad as Northampton Saints and Leicester Tigers players return.

Hassell-Collins, 24, made his debut in the Six Nations in February and played in two of England's five matches.

Scrum-halves Ben Spencer and Harry Randall also make way as Tigers' Ben Youngs and Jack van Poortvliet plus Saints' Alex Mitchell are drafted in.

Northampton and Leicester were the Premiership's losing semi-finalists.

The squad is the second of three to be named by head coach Steve Borthwick before the four-Test summer series starts against Wales on 5 August.

On 7 August he will announce his 33-man squad for the World Cup, which starts on 8 September.

Saracens and Sale Sharks players have not yet been included following the Premiership final.

Centre Ollie Lawrence and hooker Jack Walker remain with the squad despite sustaining knee and calf injuries respectively in training last week.

Number eight Billy Vunipola, lock Ollie Chessum and hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie are also attending the camp as they continue their recoveries from injury.

England squad

Forwards: Jamie Blamire, Dan Cole, Alex Dombrandt, Tom Dunn, Charlie Ewels, Ellis Genge, Joe Heyes, Ted Hill, Courtney Lawes, Lewis Ludlam, Joe Marler, George Martin, Zach Mercer, Beno Obano, Tom Pearson, Val Rapava-Ruskin, David Ribbans, Kyle Sinckler, Will Stuart, Sam Underhill.

Backs: Henry Arundell, Danny Care, Joe Cokanasiga, Fraser Dingwall, Tommy Freeman, Will Joseph, Joe Marchant, Jonny May, Alex Mitchell, Cadan Murley, Guy Porter, Henry Slade, Fin Smith, Marcus Smith, Freddie Steward, Jack van Poortvliet, Anthony Watson, Ben Youngs.