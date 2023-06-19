Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Alex Craig signed his first senior Gloucester deal in 2019 after success with Hartpury

Scotland lock Alex Craig is joining Scarlets from Gloucester for the 2023-24 season.

The 26-year-old is Scarlets' fifth summer signing during a difficult period for Welsh professional rugby.

Like their regional rivals, Scarlets are cutting costs and have lost lock options Lewis Rawlins, Tom Price and Aaron Shingler among 15 departures.

Scarlets boss Dwayne Peel says twice-capped Craig will add "international quality" to their pack.

For Gloucester academy product Craig, the move is a "fresh start playing in an exciting competition that is the URC [United Rugby Championship]".

He added: "Scarlets are a big club with a proud fan base and play a real exciting brand of rugby."

Peel said Craig is "a young athletic forward".

He added: "I'm looking forward to seeing him play and it's been great to welcome him to Parc y Scarlets for our first day back."

Versatile Wales back Ioan Lloyd, wing Tomi Lewis and Loughborough University students Teddy Leatherbarrow and Charlie Titcombe are also new Scarlets faces as they adjust following those 15 departures.