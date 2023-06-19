Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Andy Robinson's most recent role has been as head coach of Romania

Former England and Scotland head coach Andy Robinson has returned to Bath as head academy coach.

The 59-year-old spent three years as Bath head coach from 1997 to 2000, leading them to a Heineken Cup win in 1998 before joining the England set-up.

He will also work as contact coach with the first team and will take charge of Bath's Premiership Rugby Cup side.

He was forwards coach with England before succeeding Sir Clive Woodward as head coach for two years in 2004.

After a spell in charge at Edinburgh, Robinson became Scotland head coach from 2009 to 2012 before taking on head coach roles with Bath's local rivals Bristol, followed by Romania.

"I'm glad to be back at Bath and I'm looking forward to making a change on the pitch," said Robinson, who made 249 appearances for Bath as a player.

"There's a great group of players here and I'm excited to see what I can achieve with the team."

Bath head of rugby Johann van Graan told the club website external-link : "I'm excited to have Andy with us and I couldn't think of a better man to coach here at Bath.

"Andy has achieved a tremendous amount in both his playing and coaching career and is a well-known face in the city.

"It'll be great for all of us here to have someone so deeply connected to Bath's professional rugby history."

Bath have also announced the appointment of former Scotland hooker Stevie Scott as their new scrum coach.

Scott has worked with Edinburgh and Sale and was an assistant coach with Scotland.