Dan Frost spent a season at Wasps before joining Exeter last October

Exeter hooker Dan Frost has signed a new two-year contract.

The 26-year-old, who moved to Exeter in October following the collapse of former club Wasps, has gone on to score four tries in 13 appearances.

The former Cornish Pirates player was first choice towards the end of last season and started all three of Exeter's Champions Cup knockout games.

"With the way things went last season it was a pretty easy decision to make when they asked me to stay," he said.

"It's a young squad we have here, but it's also an exciting one," Frost told the club website.

"At the same time, there is still a decent core of senior players who have stayed and that's what we will use to blend everything together moving forward.

Exeter director of rugby Rob Baxter added: "We're delighted that Dan has decided to extend his stay with us.

"Moving forward, I can only see Dan improving and getting better in all aspects of his play."