England defeated Japan 52-13 in their last match in 2022

England will travel to Japan next year for a historic first Test match between the two sides in the country.

Steve Borthwick's team will face the Brave Blossoms on 22 June 2024, with the venue to be confirmed.

The teams have met three times, with the last match a 52-13 win for England in last year's autumn Tests.

England - who face Japan in the group stage of this year's World Cup - toured the country in 1971 and 1979 but the games did not have Test status.

"This is a landmark occasion for our two rugby nations," RFU chief executive Bill Sweeney said.

JRFU president Masato Tsuchida added: "We are delighted to welcome England to Japan next year."

England will face Japan in Nice on 17 September in the countries' opening games in Group D of the World Cup in France.