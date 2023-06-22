Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Lovejoy Chawatama signed for London Irish in 2017 and played 25 times in all competitions for the club last season

Harlequins have signed prop prop Lovejoy Chawatama from London Irish following the Exiles' suspension from the Premiership.

The 30-year-old joined London Irish in 2017 and made 18 Premiership appearances for the club last season.

The Zimbabwe-born front rower also played at London Scottish and London Welsh earlier in his career.

"London Irish will always have a special place in my heart," Chawatama said in a statement.

"I am so grateful for the six years I spent at the club, and will forever cherish the memories made with players, staff, and fans."

Newly appointed Quins director of rugby Billy Millard said he was "pleased to support" Chawatama and provide an opportunity for him to remain in the Premiership.

"He's a hard-working prop who strengthens our front-row and adds excellent experience to our squad."