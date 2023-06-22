Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Meya Bizer has featured for the United States at the past two Worlds Cups

United States fly-half Meya Bizer is the latest international to join Ealing's new Premier 15s side.

The 30-year-old, has won 27 caps for the USA and played 13 times for her country's sevens team, including at the 2016 Olympic Games.

She moves to London from Darlington Mowden Park Sharks, for whom she played 12 times this season.

Bizer follows England players Abby Dow, Liz Crake and Rowena Burnfield in joining Ealing for the 2023-24 season.

Japan forward Kie Tamai, Canada international Tyson Beukeboom and France hooker Elisa Riffonneau are among some of the other players to have committed to the club for their debut season in the competition, starting in the autumn.

"Meya is a very exciting player on both sides of the ball," Ealing's director of women's rugby Giselle Mather told the club website. external-link

"Her physicality in defence makes her a fan favourite, and in attack she enjoys playing close to the line and has an eye for a gap.

"This, coupled with excellent offloading skills, makes her a constant threat to her opponents."