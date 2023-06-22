Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Ollie Hoskins played in Super Rugby for Western Force before moving to London Irish in 2016

Saracens have signed former London Irish prop Ollie Hoskins.

The 30-year-old, capped once by Australia, has agreed a two-year deal at the Premiership champions.

He played 164 times in seven years for the Exiles but was available after Irish went into administration.

"The last month has been chaotic, emotional and stressful for me and my wife, so I am really grateful for the opportunity to represent Saracens," Hoskins told the Saracens website. external-link

"Everyone I have spoken to throughout this process has been super supportive, and I'm motivated to throw myself into pre-season and become a better player, it is an exciting challenge.

"Lastly, I want to thank London Irish for the last seven years. It's been heartbreaking to go through this period, as the club was filled with genuinely incredible people both on and off the field.

"They shaped me into the player and man I am today, and I wouldn't be in this position without them."

He is the latest player to find a new club after Irish became the third Premiership side in less than a year to be forced out of the top flight because of financial issues.

Fly-half Rory Jennings has joined Newcastle, prop Lovejoy Chawatama and back-row Chandler Cunningham-South have moved to Harlequins while Northampton have signed Tom Pearson, Chunya Munga and Tarek Haffar in recent weeks.