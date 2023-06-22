Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

World Under-20 Championship gives Wales a chance to shine - Ryan Woodman

Under-20 World Championship: Wales v New Zealand Venue: Paarl Gymnasium, South Africa Date: Saturday, 24 June Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Live on S4C, the BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and app plus report.

New Wales Under-20s head coach Mark Jones makes six changes for their World U20 Championship opener against New Zealand on 24 June.

Jones took over from Byron Hayward, who stepped down after Wales finished last in the Six Nations and without a win.

The former Wales wing's selection for the opener in Paarl, South Africa, includes an all-new front row from the record 11-try defeat by France.

"It's an exciting side which has a lot of potential," said Jones.

Bath centre Louie Hennessey and Ospreys wing Harri Houston are both recalled as well as Scarlets scrum-half Archie Hughes, who signed a new contract with the region this month.

However, Jones has picked a new front row with Dragons prop Dylan Kelleher-Griffiths packing down alongside Ospreys pair Ellis Fackrell and hooker Lewis Lloyd, who will make only his second international appearance.

"It's a good-looking team if they can click and can get the cohesion we want," said Jones.

"The attitude and quality of the boys has been excellent. They have committed to what we've been working on but we know we have ground to make up."

Evan Hill, Seb Driscoll and Harri Wilde are set to make their international debuts from the replacements bench.

Six Nations runners-up France and Japan also await Wales in Pool A, with this Under-20s World Championship the first to be held since 2019 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Wales have won two of their last three meetings at this level with New Zealand, known as the Baby Blacks.

However, Jones knows his team will not be fancied following their Six Nations whitewash.

"We have to be underdogs based on where we finished last time in the Six Nations and we've had no warm-up games, so you are only as good as your last game," he said.

"I'm expecting a high-speed ball-carrying game against New Zealand, particularly through their forwards and their wings who are very prominent in their carry game.

"So the challenge is trying to match that to get some control of the gain line but the big focus is on ourselves.

"Performance is the most important thing for us. You get confidence from what you do., especially later in the tournament with five games in 25 days."

Wales U20: Cameron Winnett (Cardiff); Llien Morgan (Ospreys), Louie Hennessey (Bath), Bryn Bradley (Harlequins), Harri Houston (Ospreys); Dan Edwards (Ospreys), Archie Hughes (Scarlets); Dylan Kelleher-Griffiths (Dragons), Lewis Lloyd (Ospreys), Ellis Fackrell (Ospreys), Liam Edwards (Ospreys), Jonny Green (Harlequins), Ryan Woodman (Dragons - capt), Lucus De La Rua (Cardiff), Morgan Morse (Ospreys)

Replacements: Sam Scarfe (Scarlets), Sam Scarfe (Dragons), Josh Morse, Louis Fletcher (Ospreys), Evan Hill (Ospreys), Seb Driscoll (Harlequins), Tom Florence (Ospreys), Harri Wilde (Cardiff), Harri Williams (Scarlets).

Referee: Anthony Woodthorpe (England)