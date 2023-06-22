Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Exeter Chiefs coach Steve Salvin has been given a formal warning by the Rugby Football Union for his behaviour towards match officials last weekend.

But England and Chiefs forward Poppy Cleall has been cleared over an alleged incident involving a member of Saracens' coaching staff.

The two events occurred in the tunnel at Sandy Park during the Women's Premier 15s play-off semi-final.

No further disciplinary action will be taken against forwards coach Salvin.

Exeter won the match 24-21 after a late try from Eilidh Sinclair with two minutes left on the clock.

The RFU said: "There will be no action against Saracens player, Poppy Cleall, however, Exeter Chiefs coach, Steve Salvin, has been given a formal warning for his behaviour towards the match officials."

Exeter will face Gloucester-Hartpury in the final on Saturday at Kingsholm after the Cherry and Whites beat Bristol in their semi-final last Saturday.