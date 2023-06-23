Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Efan Jones previously scored a hat-trick for Scarlets A against Ulster

Scarlets have signed RGC 1404 scrum-half Efan Jones for next season.

The 25-year-old was the north Wales club's player of the year in the Welsh Premiership.

Jones has previously appeared for Scarlets A in the Celtic Cup and will provide cover for Gareth Davies and Kieran Hardy who could both potentially be on World Cup duty with Wales.

Scarlets head coach Dwayne Peel said: "He's an exciting player and deserves his opportunity at this level."

His signing follows that of Wales Under-20s scrum-half Archie Hughes earlier this month.

Jones, capped by Wales Under-18, said: "Playing professional rugby has always been my ambition and the chance to develop my game, learning from a Wales and Lions scrum-half in Dwayne, as well as the other coaches here, is huge for me."