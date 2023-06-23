Alix Popham (L) was part of the Doddie Cup 500 cycle ride in aid of Doddie Weir's foundation, the ex-Scotland forward who died of motor neurone disease

Former Wales forward Alix Popham has welcomed a trial to lower the tackle height in the community game in Wales.

But the 43-year-old, who was diagnosed with early onset dementia in 2019, says the Welsh Rugby Union's (WRU) initiative does not go far enough.

He is one of nearly 200 players suing rugby union's governing bodies for negligence, claiming that playing the sport caused brain damage.

"In my eyes it's a positive step forward," Popham said.

"But it's not the 100% answer that's going to make rugby safe.

"What I've learned over the last three years since my diagnosis is information that should have been given to me and my fellow teammates as professional rugby players - every hit is causing a bit of damage.

"So lowering the height isn't going to give head-on-head impacts but they're still allowing two people to make that tackle lower down, which can cause head-on-head down there or lower down so we're not getting away from it 100%."

Ex-Wales captain Ryan Jones and England World Cup winner Steve Thompson are among the group of former players taking legal action - represented by law firm Rylands Legal - against World Rugby, the Rugby Football Union (RFU) and the WRU, who are accused of failing to "protect players from permanent injury".

A joint statement previously issued by World Rugby, the RFU and WRU said they were united in their desire to protect past and present players.

The High Court was told on Friday that rugby players suing the game's authorities have been subjected to intimidation and abuse.

Susan Rodway KC made the statement in the case management hearing that is under way.

Popham says he is saddened by negative comments, sometimes from former teammates and sports professionals, accusing those involved in the legal action of trying to destroy the game.

"Again, they're not privy to the knowledge of what has gone on, what has been known when, what changes still needs to be made," Popham told Radio Wales Sport.

"From a player being knocked-out and can return seven days later, a boxer is not allowed back in the ring for three months.

"There's no difference in the brain so it's hard to listen or to read those quotes or social media posts from people, I try not to but they don't know the full facts of what goes on with every hit.

"A lot of them are probably still on the gravy train, so to speak, they're still involved in rugby and don't want to bad-mouth it.

"I love rugby, we've just got to be honest with mums and dads, we've got to honest with each other about the dangers and then we can move forward and draw a line in the sand as a group of people who want rugby to survive. We have to be true to everyone involved."

The WRU's tackle rule change comes into effect on Saturday, 1 July.

Anything between sternum and shoulder will result in a penalty and tackles above that area will result in the same sanctions as before, often a red card.

The Welsh men's Indigo Premiership and competition involving the four professional Welsh rugby regions will be exempt from the trial, but all leagues below that - including schools, college and university games - will be included.

In the girls' and women's game, the trial will apply at all club and schools levels above the age of 12.

But Popham, who won 33 Wales caps and retired from professional rugby in 2011, believes there is more that can be done to safeguard player health.

"We've got to get smarter in training, control the controllables; 80-90% of my damage was done in training," he said.

"The NFL 14 years ago brought in mandatory amounts of contact that they're allowed to do in 14 sessions. A rugby player could that in six weeks.

"A rugby player's season is 10-11 months long - South Africa and Argentina are playing 12 months seasons and not having a break - so during the week we can be really smart with the way that we train. When there is a traumatic brain injury (TBI) we don't rush them back.

"The independent research shows a brain takes on average 28 days to recover, the problem we have at the moment is it's all player led on how you are feeling? Are you having any symptoms? Rugby players are gladiators, they want to get back out there."

'Keeping busy'

Popham, speaking on behalf of Progressive Rugby - a welfare lobby group demanding better protection of rugby union players - is continuing to campaign for greater awareness into the causes, symptoms, prevention and treatment of brain injury suffered by sports people.

He is undertaking a series of events and challenges alongside sporting greats such as former Tour de France cycling champion Geraint Thomas and ex-Wales and Lions wing Shane Williams.

"I'm keeping busy, I've got quite a lot of challenges coming up and goals that I've set myself," Popham said.

"Firstly, I've got the... Ironman Tenby that I'm taking part in and I couldn't swim until 18 months ago. You've got 17 hours to do it so in my mind I've got 16 hours 59 minutes and 59 seconds!

"So I'm not putting any pressure on myself to complete it in 14 hours, I just want to complete it.

"Then I'm cycling with Luke Rowe, Geraint Thomas, Shane Williams, Ian Gough, Anthony Copsey, Carl Haymans from London Welsh to Lyon, arriving for the Wales-Australia (Rugby World Cup) game which is going to be a lot of fun.

"Geraint and Luke are going to be doing their podcast from the hotels. There's four levels of cyclists, there are still a couple of spaces available. I'll be in the slow group at the back, enjoying it and lots of banter.

"Then my final challenge of the year is I'm swimming the channel as a relay in October and it's rugby league versus rugby union, it's a race across the channel. We've already had two training weekends in Wales and what a special bunch have come together for (charity) Head for Change.

"It's going to be really tough, the weather in October isn't the best, but it was the only time that I could fit it in with all the other challenges that are going on, so the boys are already blaming me for doing it in October."

Head for Change was created to support former rugby and football players who are affected by neurodegenerative disease as a result of their sporting career, and Popham is delighted to see the difference the organisation is making.

"I know we've had people who've unfortunately been suicidal, we've had to have interventions and get medical specialists to speak to them. We know we've helped quite a number of people," he said.

"Our pillars are care and support for the ex-players and their family. The one for me - education - if we get it right with the younger generation, mums and dads, coaches, then the next generation will be in a much better place.

"Finally the independent research, trials on potential treatments for this disease.

"For me it's just a positive step forward because there was nothing available when I had my diagnosis, and we've learnt basically on the go with what's good and what not to do, and we're just passing that information on.

"If we help one person we've done a good job but we've helped a lot more than that, and I'm not doing it for this but the messages from people it definitely feels good."

Listen to Radio Wales Sport on Friday nights on BBC Radio Wales and BBC Sounds; also available on demand.