Ian Vass made 57 appearances for Northampton during his playing career

Defence coach Ian Vass has left Northampton Saints by mutual agreement.

The former scrum-half took up the job in January 2020 and helped Saints reach the Premiership play-offs in the last two seasons.

Vass began his coaching career with the Saracens academy and had a spell with England Under-20 before two years with French club Montpellier.

"Ian is a superb professional, his attitude has always been top class," said Saints boss Phil Dowson.

"Ian's departure provides us with an opportunity to refresh the coaching group for the 2023-24 season."

Vass made 57 appearances for Northampton as a player and later joined Stade Francais, Harlequins, and Bedford Blues.

"I believe now is the right time for me to seek a new challenge ... but I wish the squad every success over the seasons ahead."