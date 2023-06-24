Gloucester-Hartpury's Natasha Hunt had to "find the light" after missing out on England's World Cup squad before winning the Premier 15s crown.

The scrum-half said co-captaining her hometown club to their first title "meant everything" after not being selected for her country in 2022.

"When you get to your darkest times there are two options," Hunt, 34, who is nicknamed 'Mo', told BBC Sport.

"You either spiral into it or find the light and try and go after it."

She added: "I have done as much as I could do to find that light and it was totally worth it."

Hunt was influential as Gloucester became the third side to win the Premier 15s after they beat Exeter at 34-19 at Kingsholm - which was renamed 'Queensholm' for the occasion.

The West Country club had never finished higher than fourth before in the league, but ended the regular season top of the table before beating local rivals Bristol Bears in the play-off semi-final to reach their first final.

"Back in September when they [Gloucester] bid to hold the final here, it meant so much," said Hunt.

"This community, the rugby family in Gloucester, which is my home town, it's genuinely what dreams are made of and I couldn't be prouder of everyone.

"We have had the belief for so many years, it is a special group of people and I genuinely love everyone to pieces. Staff included and all of the people in the stadium.

"To have come so close to the top four before, when we got to those play-offs we knew we had to give it everything."

The game was played in front of a record 9,668 crowd for the showpiece, and Hunt's Cherry and Whites co-captain Zoe Aldcroft said she "cannot think of a better day in my life".

She confessed: "It's a dream come true, I cannot believe it.

"We have had the belief but when it's actually happened it is insane and the crowd have made it even better. I cannot think of a better day in my life than right now.

"It was so so tough. Sometimes I just had to look around the circle and find that strength from the girls next to me.

"It was hot out there and Exeter were very strong and physical, as we knew they would be and they did challenge us but the crowd helped us through this game.

"The last couple of seasons we have had some heartbreak moments. I was texting Mo Hunt last night saying 'let's make all of them worth it today' and it was so worth it."