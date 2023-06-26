Close menu

England: Billy Vunipola 'positive' about chances of making World Cup after surgery

Billy Vunipola gestures while playing for Saracens
Billy Vunipola has not played since injuring his knee on Saracens duty on 9 April

England number eight Billy Vunipola says his prospects of playing at the World Cup are "positive" after undergoing knee surgery.

The 30-year-old, who has not played since April, is not in England's latest training squad, which was announced on Monday, as he recuperates.

"I understand exactly what needs to be done over the next few weeks," he said.

Players from Sale and Saracens are also absent, while Beno Obano and Will Joseph are dropped.

Vunipola added: "The medical team are positive about my prospects."

Bath loose-head prop Obano and new Harlequins centre Joseph drop out as the squad is cut from 38 to 36 players.

Players from Saracens and Sale who featured in the Premiership final will be added to the training squad once their five-week rest period elapses at the end of this week.

Ollie Chessum, Luke Cowan-Dickie, Ollie Lawrence and Jack Walker remain in camp to continue their rehabilitation from injury.

England begin a four-Test summer series against Wales on 5 August and will also play Fiji and Ireland before their World Cup campaign gets under way with a Pool D meeting against Argentina in Marseille on 9 September.

England boss Steve Borthwick is due to announce his 33-man squad for the World Cup On 7 August.

The tournament, which will be hosted by France, starts on 8 September.

England squad

Forwards: Jamie Blamire, Dan Cole, Alex Dombrandt, Tom Dunn, Charlie Ewels, Ellis Genge, Joe Heyes, Ted Hill, Courtney Lawes, Lewis Ludlam, Joe Marler, George Martin, Zach Mercer, Tom Pearson, Val Rapava-Ruskin, David Ribbans, Kyle Sinckler, Will Stuart, Sam Underhill.

Backs: Henry Arundell, Danny Care, Joe Cokanasiga, Fraser Dingwall, Tommy Freeman, Joe Marchant, Jonny May, Alex Mitchell, Cadan Murley, Guy Porter, Henry Slade, Fin Smith, Marcus Smith, Freddie Steward, Jack van Poortvliet, Anthony Watson, Ben Youngs.

  • Comment posted by The Old punch Bowl D4, today at 10:13

    Way past his sell by date.

  • Comment posted by Cymraes27, today at 10:12

    Bit confused by the series of training squads rather than start big then cut down over time since you get to see the players interact with everyone rather than just those in this particular squad.

    Then again, I'm not the head coach and I'm not an England supporter. See you lot 5th August

  • Comment posted by Rollman, today at 10:09

    He would be a key addition to England if fit - he has point of difference. Ball carrying, gain line success and excellent hands.

    Dombrant is not test match quality, he is an extremely strong club player but I don't see the physicality in him for the international game.

    Vunipola will make opponents think and plan, Dombrant won't.

    • Reply posted by Munster, today at 10:13

      Munster replied:
      It would be Dombrant all the way for me.

  • Comment posted by WPL, today at 10:06

    Still doesn’t tell us much. Convinced that SB doesn’t leave anyone out for personal reasons, which is a positive and obviously he is monitoring the injured. Looks ok to me.

  • Comment posted by The Academy, today at 10:01

    I like the fact than Blamire is still in with Dunn dropping out; could never understand after his cameos why Jones and then Borthwick didn't pick him. Great to see Obano in after that injury, underrated scrummager and good around the park, he's above M Vunipola for me. Not sure B Vunipola ever comes back firing after injury so a bit of a concern to see him front and centre in updates.

