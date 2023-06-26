Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Louise McMillan joined Saracens before the start of last season

Scotland international Louise McMillan has signed a multi-year contract extension with Saracens.

The 25-year-old lock joined the club ahead of the 2022-23 campaign and was named captains' player of the season last term.

McMillan made her debut for her country in 2016 and has made 44 appearances since then.

She previously played for Hillhead Jordanhill and won the Women's Premier League with them in 2018.

"I'm very grateful to be signing for several more years. I've learnt so much in my first season and can't wait to continue growing at the club," McMillan told the club website.