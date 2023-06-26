Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Exeter boss Susie Appleby says her side must "move forward" after their Premier 15s final loss to Gloucester-Hartpury.

The Chiefs were beaten 34-19 at Gloucester's temporarily rebranded Queensholm Stadium as they lost in the final for the second successive year.

"We were outmuscled and outplayed in pretty much every department.

"We played against a good side and they played the game really well, so congratulations to Gloucester-Hartpury," she told BBC Radio Devon.

"We didn't put enough pressure on at crucial times and made crucial errors."

Having beaten reigning champions Saracens in the semi-finals, Exeter had been aiming to be the first side to do a league and cup double, having retained the Allianz Cup earlier this year.

But they struggled to match table-toppers Gloucester-Hartpury as the Cherry and Whites scored five tries and dominated large parts of the game.

"This is twice this has happened to us and it really hurts," Appleby added.

"But you have to learn and you have to move forward. We've had a good season, I've just told the players not to forget that.

"We're back-to-back cup champions, we got it wrong today, but we'll get another opportunity and it's what you do next."