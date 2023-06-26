Ellie Kildunne: England full-back signs new Harlequins contract
Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union
England full-back Ellie Kildunne has signed a new contract with Women's Premier 15s club Harlequins.
The 23-year-old has won 34 international caps, helping the Red Roses to four Six Nations Grand Slams.
"We had our ups and downs last season but I can't wait to see where this group can go," Kildunne told the club website.
"We're building something really special and I'm excited to be a part of it."
She joined Harlequins in 2021 after spells with Keighley, Gloucester-Hartpury and Wasps.
The south-west London club have not disclosed the length of her new deal at the Twickenham Stoop.