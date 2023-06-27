Lucio Cinti: Saracens sign Argentina back from London Irish
Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union
Premiership champions Saracens have signed Argentina utility back Lucio Cinti after London Irish filed for administration.
The 23-year-old, who can play at centre or across the back three, scored four tries in 23 league outings for the Exiles after joining in 2021.
"Lucio is a young player with enormous potential," director of rugby Mark McCall told the Saracens website.
Sarries have not disclosed the length of Cinti's deal at the StoneX Stadium.