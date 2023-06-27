Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Lucio Cinti scored three tries in 15 Premiership games for London Irish last term

Premiership champions Saracens have signed Argentina utility back Lucio Cinti after London Irish filed for administration.

The 23-year-old, who can play at centre or across the back three, scored four tries in 23 league outings for the Exiles after joining in 2021.

"Lucio is a young player with enormous potential," director of rugby Mark McCall told the Saracens website. external-link

Sarries have not disclosed the length of Cinti's deal at the StoneX Stadium.