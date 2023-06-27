Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Taine Plumtree was selected by New Zealand U20s for the 2019 World Rugby U20 Championship where he faced Wales

Scarlets have signed Wales-qualified forward Taine Plumtree.

Born in Swansea, the 23-year-old will arrive in Wales this week from New Zealand where he has been playing Super Rugby for the Auckland-based Blues and provincial rugby for Wellington.

The back row is the son of John Plumtree, the former Swansea head coach and All Blacks and Ireland assistant coach.

"He is a player of huge potential," said Scarlets head coach Dwayne Peel.

"We are excited for him to join the young generation of Scarlets who are coming through the ranks."

Plumtree made his Super Rugby debut for the Blues in 2021 and has continued to impress for Wellington, scoring a hat-trick of tries in a game against Northland.

He represented New Zealand at the 2019 World Rugby U20 Championship, playing for the Baby Blacks against Wales in that tournament in Argentina, but has not been capped at senior level.

So Plumtree provides an option for Wales coach Warren Gatland for the 2023 World Cup squad with the tournament starting in France in September.

"Taine is an athletic, versatile forward who is able to play across the back row," said Peel.

"We have been impressed by what we have seen of him with Wellington and when he has featured for the Blues in Super Rugby.

"I am sure he will fit in well with the style of rugby we like to play and we're looking forward to welcoming him into the group ahead of the new season."

Plumtree becomes the latest addition to the Scarlets squad for the 2023-24 campaign, following the signings of Ioan Lloyd, Tomi Lewis, Alex Craig, Teddy Leatherbarrow, Charlie Titcombe and Efan Jones.