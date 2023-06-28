Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Jo Brown made seven England appearances before World Rugby eligibility rules allowed her to switch to playing for Ireland

Sale Sharks have signed Ireland international flanker Jo Brown ahead of the 2023-24 Premiership Women's Rugby campaign.

The 29-year-old previously played for England seven times but switched allegiance to Ireland in 2022.

Brown started her career with DMP Sharks before spells with Loughborough Lightning and Worcester Warriors.

"As soon as I walked in and heard northern accents and voices I knew, it felt like I was home," she said.

"It sounds cheesy but my heart is so full. This is my club, and I've always wanted to come home to play here.

"I want to help grow rugby in the north. There is so much talent in this region and I want to help people find the same kind of joy that I feel from rugby.

"I think I can bring physicality, rugby knowledge and plenty of energy to this team. They've had a great season but I really believe we should be aiming for the top four."