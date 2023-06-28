Lucy Packer: England scrum-half signs new Harlequins deal
Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union
England international Lucy Packer has signed a new deal with Premiership Women's Rugby club Harlequins.
The 23-year-old scrum-half has made 71 appearances across five seasons with Quins, and helped the side win the league title in 2020-21.
She made her international debut in 2019 and featured for the Red Roses at the 2021 Rugby World Cup, starting the final defeat by New Zealand.
Packer helped England win a Six Nations Grand Slam this year.
"It's a special squad to be a part of and we're confident we're heading in the right direction," she told the club website.
"I'm grateful for the opportunity to develop my game further."
Harlequins have not disclosed the length of Packer's new deal at the Twickenham Stoop.