James Nicholson crosses for Ireland' opening try

Ireland earned a bonus-point victory over Australia as they ran out 30-10 winners in their second group game at the World Rugby Under-20 Championships.

Ireland led 11-10 at half-time in South Africa thanks to a James Nicholson try.

Brian Gleeson, captain Gus McCarthy and Diarmuid Mangan added second-half tries for the Grand Slam champions.

The wins keeps Ireland's hopes of reaching the semi-finals alive after they opened Pool B with a draw against England.

Mark Sexton's side face Fiji in their final group game on 4 July, with the three pool winners and the best runner-up advancing to the semi-finals.

In heavy rain and tough conditions in Paarl, Australia started strongly and scored the first try of the match through Henry O'Donnell.

The Junior Wallabies opened up a 10-3 lead before Nicholson reduced the margin with his try, with Sam Prendergast giving Ireland a one-point advantage with a penalty just before the break.

In the second half, Gleeson scored his try from close range, McCarthy peeled off a maul to get his score, and Mangan powered over from close-range in injury-time to grab what could prove to be a crucial bonus point.

Ireland: McErlean; Osborne, Gavin, Devine, Nicholson; Prendergast, Gunne; McCarthy, McCarthy (capt), Foxe; Irvine, O'Tighearnaigh; McNabney, Quinn, Gleeson.

Replacements: Sheahan, Morris, Barrett, O'Connell, Mangan, Oliver, West, Telfer.

Australia: Gordon; Ryan, O'Donnell, Vaihu, Lancaster; Bowen, Wilson (capt); Barrett, Craig, De Lutiis; Legg, Maiava-Tapusoa; Hooper, Slack-Smith, Bryant.

Replacements: Bowron, Usher, Bloomfield, Macpherson, Heka Talataina, Thorn, McLaughlin-Phillips, Annan.

