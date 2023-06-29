Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

The pitch at Kingspan Stadium is set to be switched from grass to an artificial surface

Ulster Rugby has had its application for a new 3G pitch at the Kingspan Stadium in east Belfast approved, despite some local objection.

Elected representatives at Belfast City Council Planning Committee agreed the application with only two councillors voting against.

The move follows extensive research and exploratory work by Ulster Rugby.

Ulster CEO, Johnny Petrie said the 3G pitch is "central to supporting sustainability within the sport."

He said: "Kingspan is the home of Ulster Rugby. This pitch will be of the highest spec and will have a positive impact on the community and sport with long term benefits".

Ulster's home game against La Rochelle in December was moved to the Aviva Stadium in Dublin because of a frozen pitch.

The plan for the Kingspan Stadium involves operational works on and under land with earthworks to remove the grass pitch the installation of a subbase layer and a new surface on the land.

Objections by residents included concerns over HGV traffic having an impact upon old foundations in residential areas, its impact upon wildlife, trees, and hedges.

Despite these objections the council approved the application.

Greens Councillor Áine Grogan raised concerns about the use of micro plastics that are used as part of the rubber infill on artificial pitches.

She said "There is a proposed ban on these products from the EU coming down the line. I wonder what the long-term viability is on products like this?".

She questioned whether Ulster Rugby were putting an "already out of date product in that will need replaced soon?"

In April the European Commission voted to restrict the use of these microplastics due to their detrimental impact on the environment.

The amendment is currently being scrutinised by the European Parliament.