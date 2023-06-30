Close menu

England: Luke Cowan-Dickie out of World Cup selection because of injury

By Chris JonesBBC rugby union correspondent

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Unioncomments76

Luke Cowan-Dickie
Luke Cowan-Dickie played for the British and Irish Lions in 2021

Experienced England hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie will miss this autumn's World Cup in France with a shoulder injury.

Uncapped number eight Tom Willis is included in the 41-man training squad, but Gloucester-bound back-row forward Zach Mercer misses out.

There is no place for Northampton scrum-half Alex Mitchell, with Danny Care, Ben Youngs, and Jack van Poortvliet the only remaining nines.

Saracens' Owen Farrell will be captain at the tournament.

Head coach Steve Borthwick will confirm his final 33-man group on 7 August.

England play four warm-up matches through August, before opening their World Cup campaign against Argentina in Marseille on 9 September.

"We hope today's announcement is the start of something special for our supporters, who I know are eagerly anticipating the tournament as much as we are," said Borthwick.

Willis edges out Mercer

Tom Willis, who is moving to Saracens for the new season, has impressed since joining Bordeaux-Begles in November following the collapse of Wasps, and joins brother Jack in the squad.

However the omission of Mercer comes as a major surprise given England's lack of depth at number eight and his performances for Montpellier in the French Top 14, where he won player of the season in 2022.

It leaves Tom Willis in pole position to make the final squad given the knee injury suffered by Billy Vunipola in April, who remains in the camp as he continues his rehabilitation with hopes of returning in August.

Zach Mercer
Zach Mercer last played for England in 2018

At hooker, Cowan-Dickie's absence will be keenly felt, with all other options bar Jamie George lacking experience.

Cowan-Dickie tweeted "everything happens for a reason" after the squad announcement, adding: "Gutted is an understatement, but I'll be back."

Newcastle's Jamie Blamire and Saracens rookie Theo Dan - a star of the Premiership final - are both included, while Harlequins' Jack Walker continues his recovery from injury.

"Despite all his incredible work and progress, Luke's shoulder has not improved sufficiently for him to be considered for selection for the World Cup," added Borthwick.

"We wish him a swift recovery and hope to see him back playing very soon."

Dan is one of five uncapped players in the squad, along with Tom Willis, ex-London Irish flanker Tom Pearson, Quins flyer Cadan Murley and Gloucester prop Val Rapava-Ruskin.

Care set to make final cut

Borthwick's selections at scrum-half also come as a surprise, with Mitchell, a regular during the Six Nations, axed from the group.

There is also no place for Sale's Raffi Quirke, Bristol's Harry Randall, or Bath's Ben Spencer.

With only three number nines left, it means Care has an excellent chance of making the final cut at the age of 36.

The 87-cap Quins veteran made his long-awaited return to Test rugby on the 2022 summer tour of Australia, but didn't feature in the following autumn or the recent Six Nations.

"We're excited to be able to bring a full training squad together for the first time and focus on the next stage of our World Cup preparations," said Borthwick.

England training squad

Forwards: Jamie Blamire, Dan Cole, Tom Curry, Theo Dan, Alex Dombrandt, Ben Earl, Ellis Genge, Jamie George, Jonny Hill, Maro Itoje, Courtney Lawes, Lewis Ludlam, Joe Marler, George Martin, Tom Pearson, Val Rapava-Ruskin, David Ribbans, Bevan Rodd, Kyle Sinckler, Will Stuart, Sam Underhill, Jack Willis, Tom Willis.

Backs: Henry Arundell, Danny Care, Joe Cokanasiga, Elliot Daly, Owen Farrell, George Ford, Max Malins, Joe Marchant, Jonny May, Cadan Murley, Guy Porter, Henry Slade, Marcus Smith, Freddie Steward, Manu Tuilagi, Jack van Poortvliet, Anthony Watson, Ben Youngs.

Comments

Join the conversation

77 comments

  • Comment posted by SA 1962, today at 11:47

    I know Borthwick hasn't had that much opportunity to try the young guns out but why oh why do a EJ and keep with those player who have been great but now past there best,we have nothing to loose so SB be a bit more ruthless and out with he old in with the new after all it's only 4 years until the next WC and we would be in a much better position

  • Comment posted by atlowe, today at 11:38

    I hope I am wrong, but oh dear. Not the squad I wanted but the one I expected from a Tigers man.

  • Comment posted by linctus, today at 11:33

    Will the justifiable hurt force Mercer to consider returning to the Scotland setup, I wonder?

    • Reply posted by The Academy, today at 11:38

      The Academy replied:
      He can't qualify anymore, even under the revised (re)qualification rules.

  • Comment posted by spurs_surfer, today at 11:31

    Why do the coaches persist with player like Youngs & Care who just arent good enough and havent been for years!

    There's a huge amount of talent at 9 which has been ignored for past it players who offer nothing new

    • Reply posted by Joe, today at 11:34

      Joe replied:
      And I definitely wouldn't have Care when you consider he has more points for his persistent drink driving

  • Comment posted by Will, today at 11:30

    In the Six Nations Jamie George played all 80 minutes three times and was substituted in the 73rd minute against Italy and 79th against Wales.

    If Borthwick doesn't trust his other hookers that's a big problem with every other nation swapping out their entire front row in the 2nd half.

  • Comment posted by Joe, today at 11:29

    A team full of players from the cockroach clubs Bath, Harlequins, Saracens and Wasps. Good to see the old boys network is still in force isn't it.

    • Reply posted by HYPERBOLE, today at 11:37

      HYPERBOLE replied:
      Wasps?

  • Comment posted by MrBounce, today at 11:25

    I don't wish injury on anyone, but it seems that the only way Youngs doesn't get picked will be because of injury, something that he's very good at avoiding.

    Going to sit in the corner and slowly rock whilst trying not to cry. We have no chance of getting to the final.

  • Comment posted by john, today at 11:25

    Pathetic selection by Borthwick. Not going with player in good form, not including young exciting talent. Just going with his cronies . Another disastrous World Cup awaits

  • Comment posted by TrevAli, today at 11:23

    England can rely on pulling in players from French Div 2

  • Comment posted by Society needs less Gammon, today at 11:23

    Not a big loss. Average player

    • Reply posted by DanSmart, today at 11:24

      DanSmart replied:
      Love the name! How very very true 👍

  • Comment posted by DanSmart, today at 11:22

    We need some more state school players like Genge in the setup. Not little Tarquin from the boarding school 🤣 until then we will carry on like Cricket with elitism and nepotism I am afraid, and won't be able to compete with the more inclusive teams

    • Reply posted by Billywhizz, today at 11:26

      Billywhizz replied:
      You have hit the nail on the head. But don't tell Mr Sweeney as we don't want the game to grow and be financially stronger.

  • Comment posted by 3kxkde2q, today at 11:17

    Cannot believe Mercer and Mitchell being dropped instead of JvP and AD, both players who have not performed at international level. I fear this England team is going to really disappoint at the World Cup and we will need a new head coach afterwards as not sure SB is up to the job looking at both his team selections and some of his coaches - unless you come from Leicester!

  • Comment posted by conan the librarian, today at 11:16

    touring the bars in france while in rehab might not have helped

  • Comment posted by Kingnick1956, today at 11:15

    Hasn't got a clue, should have stuck with Jones

  • Comment posted by Fubber, today at 11:15

    At least now that any vaguely maverick player has been omitted we can temper our expectations and prepare for a mind numbingly dull tick and chase fest. Perhaps the tactic will be to bore our opponents into submission?

    • Reply posted by bagginsbear, today at 11:26

      bagginsbear replied:
      You’ve hit the nail. It’s the most unimaginative squad possible with the pool of player’s available. Quarter finals maximum attainable placing.

  • Comment posted by BMan, today at 11:12

    Had a nasty feeling something like this would happen, but this is worse than anticipated. If you have to have experience at scrum half you have Youngs or Care, not both. SH dictates the pace you play and I just dont see us carrying a threat with any of these 3. At least he has resisted the temptation of bringing in Mako who sadly is not the force he once was.

    • Reply posted by The Academy, today at 11:14

      The Academy replied:
      You'll be delighted to know that Mako is within the squad for rehab then.

  • Comment posted by macdid, today at 11:12

    Truly Bizarre. Why would we not take advantage of a new squad to pick players on form?
    Mercer and Mitchell. What more did Mitchell need to show in6N. Team was transformed when he came on. Surely Ben Y has had his day
    We remain weak at 8

    I despair and don’t hold out much hope for England. Sad

    • Reply posted by Justfacts, today at 11:16

      Justfacts replied:
      We?

  • Comment posted by oa81, today at 11:10

    No Mercer or Mitchell- and the likes of Youngs and Care.. what is going on

    • Reply posted by it is all going panwards, today at 11:12

      it is all going panwards replied:
      Working towards the 2027 comp.

  • Comment posted by Assynt, today at 11:08

    A massive loss for the England squad…but a proper & full recovery from injury should be Luke Cowan-Dickie’s priority. Player health & wellbeing should be at the forefront of player selection & rugby fans would rather see top class players have long careers than retire early through serious injury.

  • Comment posted by Israel Folau Superfan, today at 11:08

    You've got to feel for LCD but he's not a big loss. The guy can't hit a barn door with a banjo at the line out and is easily pushed back in the scrum.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport