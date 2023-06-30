Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Akker van der Merwe scored 31 tries in 70 appearances for Sale Sharks

Sale Sharks have brought in Argentina hooker Agustin Creevy to replace Akker van der Merwe, who has returned to South Africa for personal reasons.

Creevy, 38, joins after three years with London Irish, following their Premiership suspension.

South Africa international Van der Merwe, 32, who arrived in 2019 from Sharks, played 70 times for Sale and scored 31 tries.

But he agreed an early release from his contract to head home.

Van der Merwe, the older brother of Scotland winger Duhan, played his last game for Sale in the Premiership final defeat by Saracens at Twickenham last month.

"We're gutted to be losing him. He's been instrumental in everything we have done since I've been here," said Sale's director of rugby Alex Sanderson.

He told the club website: external-link "Akker has played some of his best rugby here and we feel he's become one of the world's best, most physical hookers."

Agustin Creevy has played 71 games in the Premiership across his spells at Worcester Warriors and London Irish

The arrival of Creevy provides Sale with a straight replacement for the outgoing Van der Merwe.

Argentina's most capped player with 97 appearances, he has played in the past three World Cups for the Pumas and is in their squad for the forthcoming Rugby Championship.

Sale will be his third Premiership club after spells with Worcester Warriors and then London Irish.

Creevy said: external-link "I want to finish my career at a team at the top and I think Sale is one of the biggest clubs in England and Europe.

"I really think we can compete for big trophies this year."

The veteran hooker has signed a one-year contract with the north west club after the Exiles went into administration and were suspended from the Premiership.

He is the latest Irish player to find a new club this week after five joined Gloucester, Argentina back Lucio Cinti moved to Saracens and forward Josh Caulfield's move to Bristol.