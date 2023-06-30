Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Kyle Moyle scored six tries in 43 appearances for Gloucester

Full-back Kyle Moyle has re-joined Cornish Pirates after almost three years with Premiership side Gloucester.

The 30-year-old has agreed a one-year deal at his former club having featured just seven times for the Cherry and Whites last term before leaving Kingsholm at the end of the season.

Moyle scored almost 50 tries in 136 appearances for the Pirates.

It earned him a loan deal at Gloucester in November 2020 before he signed a permanent contract two months later.

"We are all naturally chuffed to bits to see Kyle return, and now with considerable Premiership experience behind him," said Pirates joint-head coach Gavin Cattle.

"To have someone with his ability aboard provides a massive boost and he will give a presence to the boys around him.

"We know his capabilities on the pitch, plus I know he'll add another dimension to our game and the environment."