Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Lagi Tuima helped Harlequins win the 2021 Premier 15s Final

England centre Lagi Tuima has signed a new contract at Harlequins.

The 25-year-old, who has won 15 caps for the Red Roses since her debut in 2018, has signed what the club describe as a 'multi-year contract'.

She moved to Quins from Bristol in 2019 and has gone on to play 56 times, including all 18 Premier 15s games this season where she scored 70 points.

She is the fourth England player to agree a new deal after Lucy Packer, Ellie Kildunne and Emily Scott.

Scottish duo Jade Konkel and Sarah Bonar have also signed new contracts with Quins ahead of the new Premiership Women's Rugby season.

"Lagi has been one of our standout performers this season," Quins women technical director Brent Janse van Rensburg told the club website.

"Her skill set is second-to-none and she epitomises what this club is all about in her approach to the game and style of play.

"She has also demonstrated a very reliable boot when kicking for goal.

"Off the pitch she is a humble and caring human, and her energy is infectious, she elevates everyone around her and we're excited to see where she can take the shirt over the coming season."