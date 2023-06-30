Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Steve Borthwick was appointed as England head coach in December 2022

England boss Steve Borthwick says his side's early preparations for the Rugby World Cup have been a "level up" from anything he's experienced before.

Borthwick has named an official 41-man training squad, including Saracens and Sale's Premiership finalists.

Having been involved in four World Cup camps before, Borthwick says his players are already pushing boundaries.

"This preparation we have done so far is unlike anything I have been involved in," he said.

Borthwick told BBC Sport: "As a player or a coach, this is my fifth Rugby World Cup preparation.

"What I am seeing from this programme is a level up on anything from the previous four.

"We were training yesterday and it was some session. The two forwards who ran the furthest and fastest were Ellis Genge and Courtney Lawes.

"If you have a leadership group with Owen Farrell with Ellis Genge and Courtney Lawes, I think that is a pretty powerful force."

Borthwick confirmed on Friday that Farrell will lead the side at the World Cup, with Genge and Lawes as vice-captains.

Farrell's appointment was rubber-stamped during a recent two-hour walk through the Hertfordshire countryside.

"Owen is a fantastic leader who has immense respect from the players," Borthwick said.

"Ten days ago we took a very long walk through the fields outside where he lives and talked about everything we want to do with this team.

"I am excited to have him in camp from Sunday night when we get to work."

Dan desperate to impress

Farrell was a major influence as Saracens won their sixth Premiership title at the end of May, with rookie hooker Theo Dan also playing a starring role in the final.

With British and Irish Lion Luke Cowan-Dickie ruled out, Dan will be competing with the likes of Jamie Blamire and Jack Walker to support the established Jamie George.

While accepting some of his hookers lack experience in Cowan-Dickie's absence, Borthwick is buoyed by the attitude of the 22-year-old Dan.

"Everyone will talk about the way Theo Dan played in that Premiership final - it was terrific - but what struck me about him was after one of the first meetings I had with him, within an hour I had Jamie George on the phone," Borthwick said.

"Because Theo had gone straight to Jamie and picked Jamie George's brains. That tells me this is a guy who is hungry and wants to get better.

"I want an environment in which every player can thrive. A player comes into this England environment and they improve as a player and bring all their strengths and personality to the environment."

Care on brink of World Cup Squad

Another player who has added to that culture is veteran scrum-half Danny Care, who appears to be on the brink of a place in the World Cup squad at the age of 36.

With Alex Mitchell, Harry Randall and Ben Spencer all jettisoned, the 87-cap Care is one of only three nines remaining, the others being Ben Youngs and Jack van Poortvliet.

"Danny has been an incredibly positive influence. He is able to sit with any player, young or less young in the squad, and able to talk with them and help them," Borthwick said.

"The smile is never far away and that's important around the squad, having that energy and that excitement.

"He is deeply passionate about English rugby and this England team. So he has been brilliant over these three weeks and I expect him to keep growing in influence."

There are more than 200 England caps between Care and Youngs, with Borthwick stressing the value of experience given his lack of time in the role.

The former Leicester boss only joined the England set-up in December following Eddie Jones' sacking, and only finalised his World Cup backroom team in May.

"This hasn't been a four-year cycle. I started six to eight months ago and the coaching team was together [for the first time] four weeks ago," he said.

"So we are making decisions in that context and the context of having a Rugby World Cup right around the corner. So experience and know-how in those big games is crucial, so that has certainly been a factor in this selection process.

"But I also think there is plenty of youth in this squad, players who have emerged through the latter part of the season and have emerged in these first few weeks.

"I can't wait to get started with this full squad. So far, the more time I spend with them the more excited I get about the potential of what these players can achieve in France."