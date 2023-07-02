Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Harlequins flanker Seb Driscoll is among four changes to the Wales pack

Under-20 World Championship: France v Wales Venue: Athlone Stadium, Cape Town, South Africa Date: Tuesday, 4 July Kick-off: 15:30 BST Coverage: Live on S4C & the BBC iPlayer. Report on the BBC Sport website and app.

Wales have made five starting changes for their final pool match of the U20 World Championship against France.

Flanker Seb Driscoll and Dragons prop Kian Hire make their first Wales starts among four changes to the pack.

Dragons hooker Sam Scarfe as well as Ospreys pair Tom Florence and lock Liam Edwards are promoted after impressing off the bench in the win against Japan.

Wales can qualify for the semi-finals in South Africa but face the winners of the past two tournaments.

Wales suffered their biggest Six Nations defeat in nine years at under-20s level the last time they faced France when Les Bleus ran in 11 tries in Oyonnax in March.

However, Wales have impressed in South Africa having narrowly lost by a single point to New Zealand before beating Japan 41-19 on Thursday.

"If we get the execution of the game plan right then we know that can make it a really good contest," said head coach Mark Jones.

"We've got to put our best performance out on the field like we did in parts against Japan and in larger parts against New Zealand.

"The drier conditions suit our game - then it's a case of the boys committing to it and giving the best account of themselves."

France look in ominous form having comfortably beaten New Zealand 35-14 after scoring more than 70 points against Japan.

Jones added: "There is no pressure on us for this game. We are going to need that 80-minute plus effort against this French side - they have an incredible squad and incredible depth, but this is a great opportunity."

Ospreys front rows Louis Fletcher and Lewis Lloyd drop to the replacements, while Cardiff back row Gwilym Evans and Dragons centre Joe Westwood could make their first appearance of the tournament off the bench.

There is no place for lock Evan Hill who was shown a yellow card on his first Wales start against Japan.

Wales U20s: Cameron Winnett (Cardiff); Tom Florence (Ospreys), Louie Hennessey (Bath), Bryn Bradley (Harlequins), Harri Houston (Ospreys); Dan Edwards (Ospreys), Archie Hughes (Scarlets); Dylan Kelleher-Griffiths (Dragons), Sam Scarfe (Dragons), Kian Hire (Ospreys), Liam Edwards (Ospreys), Jonny Green (Harlequins), Ryan Woodman (capt, Dragons), Seb Driscoll (Harlequins), Morgan Morse (Ospreys).

Replacements: Lewis Lloyd (Ospreys), Josh Morse (Scarlets), Louis Fletcher (Ospreys), Mackenzie Martin (Cardiff), Gwilym Evans (Cardiff), Harri Williams (Ampthill), Harri Wilde (Cardiff), Joe Westwood (Dragons).