Cardiff have signed Harlequins prop Rhys Litterick for next season.

The 24-year-old front-row from West Sussex is Wales-qualified through his Bridgend-born father.

He made six appearances for the Premiership club where he was coached by former Wales and British and Irish Lions star Adam Jones.

However, it was the summer move in the opposite direction of Wales tight-head Dillon Lewis that looked to further limit Litterick's chances at The Stoop.

He is the first signing for 2023-24 by Cardiff, who have been in crisis since the end of the season.

Director of rugby Dai Young has been suspended since April following allegations over his conduct that have yet to be resolved.

Chief executive Richard Holland admitted to significant "cashflow problems" as they waited for the first instalment of the contract they signed with the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU).

The club saw its losses worsen, up from £1.6m to £2.2m for the year ending 30 June, 2022.

It was also forced to distance itself from speculation of a potential merger with fellow Welsh side Ospreys Cardiff though did admit it was listening to offers for the shareholding of former chairman Peter Thomas, who died in March.

Cardiff also remain hopeful of signing South African fly-half Tinus de Beer from Pumas, based in Mbombela, also known as Nelspruit.