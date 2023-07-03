Ioan Evans has twice featured in the Champions Cup

Cornish Pirates have signed Cardiff centre Ioan Evans.

The 21-year-old made two Champions Cup appearances for Cardiff last season and is the third new back to move to the Mennaye in less than a week, after Tom Pittman and Kyle Moyle.

Evans is also a former Wales Under-20 player and was part of the Wales squad for the 2021 Under-20 Six Nations.

"Ioan has had good game exposure already," Cornish Pirates joint-head coach Gavin Cattle said.

"He can play either centre position but is predominantly a 13, who is very experienced in that channel defensively. As a bonus, he also has a useful left peg as well.

"There is, however, still further potential for his game to grow to another level, which is exciting, so we will be keen to integrate him accordingly."