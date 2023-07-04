Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Ireland players join together in a minute's silence before the game

Ireland qualified for the semi-finals of the World Rugby Under-20 Championships with a 47-27 win over Fiji in their final group game.

The victory means Ireland finish top of Pool B, with England being held to a 22-22 draw by Australia.

Ireland players wore black armbands as a mark of respect to two St Michael's College students who died while on holiday in Greece and to team-mate Jack Oliver after the sudden death of his father Greig in a paragliding accident in South Africa.

Three players who were students at St Michael's College - Henry McErlean, James Nicholson and Sam Berman - started for Ireland in Tuesday's game.

Two tries from Brian Gleeson and scores from Danny Sheahan and George Hadden gave Richie Murphy's side a 26-12 half-time lead against the Fijians in Stellenbosch.

Two tries from captain Gus McCarthy, on as a substitute, either side of an Andrew Osborne try in the second half ensured the Irish got the win they needed to progress to the last four.

Matthew Lynch and replacement fly-half Sam Prendergast both kicked three conversions each.

England, who drew their opening Pool B game with Ireland, must now hope they can grab the best runners-up place from the three pools that would earn them a semi-final spot.