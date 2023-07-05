Glasgow Warriors have signed winger Kyle Rowe as a free agent following the collapse of London Irish.

The 25-year-old missed all of last season with a knee injury sustained on his Scotland debut against Argentina in July 2022.

In his 2020-21 debut campaign with London Irish he scored 10 tries in 23 appearances.

"I'm excited to get stuck in," former sevens international Rowe told the Warriors' website.

"I want to wish everyone associated with London Irish all the very best with whatever they do next - I don't think I'd be where I am today without them, because they gave me a chance to prove what I can do. I'll be forever grateful to them.

"When Glasgow said they were interested, it all fell into place perfectly to be honest. To be able to move back home and be close to family and friends was a no-brainer.

"It's a club I know well, from being in the academy and being around as World Cup cover in 2019, as well as from growing up with a lot of the boys here - it's been a pretty seamless transition so far.

"I'm excited by the potential in this team, too. I watched as the guys got to the final of the Challenge Cup last year, which was such an achievement, and I believe this group has what it takes to go on, get to more finals and hopefully win titles.

"I'm ready to give everything on the pitch for this club. I'll work as hard as anyone and I just want to get my hands on the ball, get involved and show everyone what I can do."